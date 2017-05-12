BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 12 Quanta Computer Inc
* Says Q1 net profit at T$2.8 billion ($92.80 million), revenue at T$227.9 billion
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: