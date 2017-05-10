UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10 Quanta Computer Inc
* Says April sales up 1.5 percent y/y at T$69.2 billion ($2.29 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2qpPpnU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2660 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL