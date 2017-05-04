BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Quanta Services Inc:
* Quanta Services reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $2.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.82 to $2.07
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.52 to $1.77
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $8.1 billion to $8.6 billion
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.52 to $1.77
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $8.1 billion to $8.6 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $8.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million