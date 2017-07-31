FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Quanta Services says selected by American Electric Power for Wind Catcher Generation tie line
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
Asia
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Quanta Services says selected by American Electric Power for Wind Catcher Generation tie line

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Quanta Services Inc

* Quanta Services selected by American Electric Power for the Wind Catcher Generation tie line

* Quanta Services - selected by American Electric Power to provide engineering, procurement, construction solutions for Wind Catcher Generation tie line

* Quanta Services Inc - Quanta has yet to determine whether project will be included in Q3 2017 backlog

* Quanta Services Inc - expects construction to begin in later part of 2018, with completion expected in late 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.