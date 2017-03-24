US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Quantum Build-Tech Ltd:
* Says considered and approved a one-time settlement plan and understanding with Axis Bank Limited for outstanding loan Source text: (bit.ly/2nk3dgI) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)