March 3 Quantum Corp:

* Says reached agreement with Viex Capital Advisors to reconstitute board

* Says to retain Korn Ferry International to search for 3 independent directors

* Says committed to identify, within next 90 days and subject to Viex's approval, three new, independent directors to be appointed to board

* Says Viex has agreed to standstill provisions through next two Quantum annual meetings