March 21 Quantum Energy Inc:

* Quantum- Signed non-binding LOI with Ceres to evaluate use of Ceres' Northgate terminal as in-take and off-take partnership for Stoughton Refinery

* Quantum Energy Inc - Ceres Northgate terminal has agreed to assess supplying supplemental Bakken sweet crude for Stoughton Refinery