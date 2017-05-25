BRIEF-French state bank CDC ups stake to hold 12.2 pct of PSA capital -AMF
* Caisse des Depots holds 12.2 pct of the share capital of PSA, having raised its stake via share purchases, according to an AMF regulatory filing
May 25 Quantum Foods Holdings
* HY headline earnings per share 12.4 cents
* HY group revenue increased by 12.9% to r2.0 billion
* No dividend has been declared for six months ended 31 march 2017
* HY operating profit, before items of a capital nature, decreased by 4.7% to r38.6 million
* Remainder of 2017 financial year will be characterised by comparably lower raw material costs for south african operations
* "Margins were maintained in a period of extremely tough trading conditions"
* Feeds and farming segments are expected to remain stable profit contributors to group
* For group's other african operations, input cost relief is also expected following anticipated improvement of crops Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE