WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Quantum Genomics SA:
* Quantum genomics announces positive data from new preclinical studies with QGC001
* Remains on track to submit in coming months an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a phase II clinical study in targeted population of hypertensive patients in United States
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.