June 19 QUANTUM GENOMICS SA:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OF ITS PHASE IIA STUDY ON QGC001 FOR TREATMENT OF HYPERTENSION

* LAUNCHES PHASE II CLINICAL STUDY‍​ IN THE US

* THESE DATA PAVE THE WAY FOR BRAIN AMINOPEPTIDASE A INHIBITORS FOR TREATMENT OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES