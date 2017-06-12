BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 Quantum Hi-tech China Biological Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire Shanghai Chempartner for 2.38 billion yuan ($350.10 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 665.5 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tbUNIq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic