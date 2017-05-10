BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Quantum Corp
* Quantum Corporation reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q4 revenue $120.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quantum corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.