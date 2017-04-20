BRIEF-Gigas Hosting Q1 EBITDA down 96.5 pct YoY
* Q1 REVENUE 1.4 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qWnLxP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Quantum Software SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 1.7 million zlotys ($428,503) versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 25.9 million zlotys versus 24.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9673 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 1.4 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qWnLxP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 26 International buyout groups and Chinese investment funds are expected to submit bids for Israeli irrigation firm Netafim, which could fetch around $1.5 billion, within the next few weeks, two banking sources said on Friday.