June 7 QUBICGAMES SA

* SAYS BUYS 14.66 PERCENT IN PLANTATOR SA‍​

* SAYS PLANTATOR SA BUYS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS ASSOCIATED COMPANY, NOOBZ PL SP. Z O.O. ‍​

* PLANTATOR GETS PLN 499,975‍​‍​ FINANCING FOR MARKETING AND DEVELOPMENT OF TOTAL TANK SIMULATOR GAME

* GOAL IS TO APPLY FOR LISTING OF PLANTATOR ON NEW CONNECT AND RAISE FUNDS FOR FURTHER COMPUTER GAMES‍​