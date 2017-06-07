BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 7 QUBICGAMES SA
* SAYS BUYS 14.66 PERCENT IN PLANTATOR SA
* SAYS PLANTATOR SA BUYS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS ASSOCIATED COMPANY, NOOBZ PL SP. Z O.O.
* PLANTATOR GETS PLN 499,975 FINANCING FOR MARKETING AND DEVELOPMENT OF TOTAL TANK SIMULATOR GAME
* GOAL IS TO APPLY FOR LISTING OF PLANTATOR ON NEW CONNECT AND RAISE FUNDS FOR FURTHER COMPUTER GAMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
