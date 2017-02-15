BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Qubicgames SA:
* Lowers FY 2016 financial forecast
* Sees now FY 2016 net sales of 0.8 million zlotys ($196,517)
* Sees now FY negative EBITDA of 470,000 zlotys
* Sees now FY net loss of 0.8 million zlotys
* Expects lower revenue from sales of games in Q4, especially from Geki Yaba Runner sales
* To reflect 250,000 zlotys impairment related to Geki Yaba Runner game Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0709 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.