New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 QubicGames SA:
* As a part of its revised 2017-2018 strategy, the company to produce premium games for PC/MAC, Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
* It also plans to set up a capital group
* Plans to set up a company named AdoptMyGame SA on the eve of Q2 and Q3
* Plans to set up a company named QubicMobile on the eve of Q2 and Q3
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.