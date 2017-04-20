April 20 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Reports Q1 revenue of $1.9 billion

* Reports Q1 revenue up 1.9 percent on a reported basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $7.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quest diagnostics reports first quarter 2017 financial results, raises 2017 financial outlook

* Quest diagnostics inc - 2017 reported diluted eps now expected to be between $4.73 and $4.88

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.16

* 2017 adjusted diluted eps excluding amortization expense now expected to be between $5.45 and $5.60

* Qtrly net revenues $1,899 million versus $1,863 million

* Quest diagnostics inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $250 million - $300 million

* Quest diagnostics inc sees 2017 revenue $7.64 billion - $7.72 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: