Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Reports Q1 revenue of $1.9 billion
* Reports Q1 revenue up 1.9 percent on a reported basis
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $7.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quest diagnostics reports first quarter 2017 financial results, raises 2017 financial outlook
* Quest diagnostics inc - 2017 reported diluted eps now expected to be between $4.73 and $4.88
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.16
* 2017 adjusted diluted eps excluding amortization expense now expected to be between $5.45 and $5.60
* Qtrly net revenues $1,899 million versus $1,863 million
* Quest diagnostics inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $250 million - $300 million
* Quest diagnostics inc sees 2017 revenue $7.64 billion - $7.72 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock