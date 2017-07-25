FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.55
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics says qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.55

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Reports Q2 revenue of $1.94 billion

* Reports Q2 revenue up 1.9 percent on a reported basis

* Quest diagnostics reports second quarter 2017 financial results, raises 2017 financial outlook

* Raises 2017 financial outlook

* Quest diagnostics inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures $250 million to $300 million​

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.37

* Quest diagnostics inc -2017 ‍reported diluted eps now expected to be between $4.90 and $5.00​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.55

* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps excluding amortization expense now expected to be between $5.62 and $5.72​

* Qtrly net revenues $1,943 million versus $1,906 million

* Ccash provided by operations now expected to be approximately $1.2 billion for 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenues $7.69 billion to $7.74 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.