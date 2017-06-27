UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire outreach laboratory services business of Cape Cod Healthcare
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - acquisition is subject to review by Massachusetts health policy commission and completion of a definitive agreement
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - upon approval by HPC, organizations expect to complete transaction by January 1, 2018
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - CCHC's hospital-based laboratories and inpatient and outpatient services it provides are not included in transaction
* Quest diagnostics inc - the two organizations also intend to explore opportunities to collaborate in population health and data analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.