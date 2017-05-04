BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Quest for Growth NV:
* NAV per share on April 30, 2017 was € 10.18 vs NAV per share € 8.91 on Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2pdeCxe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.