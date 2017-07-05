FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
BRIEF-Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act
#ModiInIsrael
#NorthKorea
#Wimbledon
#Venezuela
#Qatar
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 5, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Quest Rare Minerals Ltd-

* Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada)

* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - filed a notice of intention to make a proposal pursuant to provisions of part iii of bankruptcy and insolvency act

* Quest Rare Minerals Ltd - dirk naumann, president and ceo, has joined board of directors of company, neil wiener resigned as a director

* Quest Rare Minerals - pricewaterhousecoopers has been appointed as trustee in co's proposal proceedings; will assist co in its restructuring efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.