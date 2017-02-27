Feb 27 Quest Resource Holding Corp

* Quest resource announces execution of new asset-based loan facility

* Quest resource holding-entered into loan, security, guaranty agreement, dated as of feb. 24, 2017, with citizens bank, national association as a lender

* Quest resource holding- offering asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $20 million, equipment loan facility in maximum principal amount $2.0 million

* Quest resource holding corp - maturity date of revolving credit facility is february 24, 2022

* Quest resource holding corp - abl facility replaces company's existing senior secured loan facility

* Quest resource holding corp - maturity date of equipment loan facility is february 24, 2022.