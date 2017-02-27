Feb 27 Quest Resource Holding Corp
* Quest resource announces execution of new asset-based loan
facility
* Quest resource holding-entered into loan, security,
guaranty agreement, dated as of feb. 24, 2017, with citizens
bank, national association as a lender
* Quest resource holding- offering asset-based revolving
credit facility of up to $20 million, equipment loan facility in
maximum principal amount $2.0 million
* Quest resource holding corp - maturity date of revolving
credit facility is february 24, 2022
* Quest resource holding corp - abl facility replaces
company's existing senior secured loan facility
* Quest resource holding corp - maturity date of equipment
loan facility is february 24, 2022.
