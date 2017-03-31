UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Quest Resource Holding Corp
* Quest resource reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $45 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.09
* Says expect improved performance in 2017
* Says "long term, we expect our strategy will return company to double-digit top-line growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.