BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 Quest Holdings SA:
* Submitted to the Athens Stock Exchange an application of its unit Briq Properties for the listing of its shares in the main market
Source text: bit.ly/2o4y9yH
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes