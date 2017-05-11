BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
May 11 Questerre Energy Corp
* Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan
* Entered into agreement to acquire 103,751 common shares of Red Leaf at US$60 per common share
* Acquisition price for interest in Red Leaf $60 per common share and contingent payment of $12.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.