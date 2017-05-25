May 25 Questfire Energy Corp

* Announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Says achieved average production of 4,310 BOE per day for quarter, 77 percent natural gas

* Says outlook for commodity prices continues to be positive for remainder of 2017 and beyond

* Qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.07

* Outlook for commodity prices continues to be "positive" for remainder of 2017 and beyond