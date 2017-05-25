BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Questfire Energy Corp
* Announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Says achieved average production of 4,310 BOE per day for quarter, 77 percent natural gas
* Says outlook for commodity prices continues to be positive for remainder of 2017 and beyond
* Qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.07
* Outlook for commodity prices continues to be "positive" for remainder of 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.