BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Questor Technology Inc
* Questor Technology Inc. announces a 36 percent revenue increase in first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to C$3.0 million
* Questor Technology Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics