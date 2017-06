May 11 Quidel Corp:

* Quidel receives FDA clearance for its new Solana(R) molecular assay for the detection of Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) infections

* Received 510(k) clearance from U.S. FDA to market its Solana C. difficile Assay for detection of Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) infections