May 25 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc

* Quintiles IMS announces pricing of secondary public offering

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says priced underwritten, secondary public offering of 10.5 million shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders

* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says intends to repurchase from underwriter a number of shares having an aggregate value of approximately $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: