UPDATE 1-China's authorities tighten noose around online video content
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
May 25 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc
* Quintiles IMS announces pricing of secondary public offering
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says priced underwritten, secondary public offering of 10.5 million shares of its common stock by certain of its existing stockholders
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says intends to repurchase from underwriter a number of shares having an aggregate value of approximately $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.