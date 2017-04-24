BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - announced an alliance with Salesforce
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - while terms of agreement have not been disclosed, it is a multi-year venture that will operate on a global scale
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - as part of alliance, Quintiles IMS is building new solutions on Salesforce platform
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results