WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc:
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- on March 7 unit entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility - sec filing
* Quintiles IMS Holdings- amendment to refinance all of outstanding term b loans under credit agreement with extended, repriced term b loan facility
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc- under amendment extended term b loans will mature in 2024
* Quintiles IMS Holdings - elected to reallocate amount outstanding under term b loan facilities such that $1.2 billion of term b loans is in u.s. Dollars
* Quintiles IMS - under amendment, interest rate margin on term b loans denominated in usd bearing interest based on libor reduced by 0.50 pct to 2.00 pct Source text - bit.ly/2mifh04 Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.