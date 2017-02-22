BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
* Intends to raise 850 million euros in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.