BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc
* Quintilesims reports first-quarter 2017 results and raises full-year 2017 adjusted diluted eps guidance
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Quintiles ims holdings inc - full-year guidance reaffirmed for revenue and adjusted ebitda
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 to $1.07
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Sees q2 revenue $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion
* Quintiles ims holdings inc - full-year guidance raised for adjusted diluted earnings per share
* Q1 revenue $1.911 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quintiles ims holdings inc sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is raised to $4.45 to $4.60
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results