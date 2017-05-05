May 5 Corporation Capital Quinto Real:

* Quinto Real terminates agreement to acquire Camarinhas Gold Project in Brazil

* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - pursuant to agreement, company won't have to pay a penalty fee for termination of agreement

* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - currently pursuing negotiations with other parties to acquire "promising gold properties"

* Corporation Capital Quinto Real -terminated agreement with Americas Gold Corp, Sa, Elicio Gomes Lopes and Brasincor Empreendimentos E Participacoes Sa