Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Corporation Capital Quinto Real:
* Quinto Real terminates agreement to acquire Camarinhas Gold Project in Brazil
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - pursuant to agreement, company won't have to pay a penalty fee for termination of agreement
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real - currently pursuing negotiations with other parties to acquire "promising gold properties"
* Corporation Capital Quinto Real -terminated agreement with Americas Gold Corp, Sa, Elicio Gomes Lopes and Brasincor Empreendimentos E Participacoes Sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.