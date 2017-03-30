BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Quorum Health Corp:
* Quorum Health Corporation announces definitive agreement to Divest Hospital in Augusta, Georgia
* Quorum Health Corp - divestiture is expected to be completed by June 30, 2017
* Quorum Health - to sell 231-bed Trinity Hospital Of Augusta in Augusta, Georgia, and its associated assets, to Richmond County Hospital Authority
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018