April 17 Quorum Health Corp-

* Quorum Health Corporation announces launch of exchange offer for 11.625% senior notes due 2023

* Quorum Health - to exchange 11.625% senior notes due 2023 in aggregate amount of $400 million for a like principal amount of 11.625% senior notes due 2023

* Exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (new york city time) on may 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: