Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Quotient Technology Inc
* Quotient signs definitive agreement to acquire Crisp Mobile
* Quotient Technology Inc - will pay approximately $33.0 million in upfront consideration
* Quotient Technology Inc - deal comprises cash and stock of $20.0 million and $13.0 million respectively
* Quotient Technology - contingent consideration of up to $24.5 million in cash may become payable upon achievement of certain financial metrics over a period of 1 year
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.