BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Feb 15 Quotium Technologies SA:
* FY revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.6 million) versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* Decline of revenue should continue in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won