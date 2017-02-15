BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 R & B Denims Ltd:
* Says normal functioning of the factory production
* Says there is a considerable change in market scenario and effect of demonetization is over
* Says co has started its normal functioning and foresee no further interruption will arise in manufacturing activities Source text: bit.ly/2kSi5S8 Further company coverage:
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exec says expects U.S. drug price erosion to continue for at least another four quarters