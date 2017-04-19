BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 19 R S Software (India) Ltd
* March quarter net loss 36.3 million rupees versus loss 32.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 162.2 mln rupees versus 223.3 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2o2IJv6) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17