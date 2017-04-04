BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
April 4 R Split III Corp
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
* R Split III Corp - company will wind up and terminate as soon as practicable after may 31, 2017
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.