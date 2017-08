July 31 (Reuters) - RA Pharmaceuticals Inc

* RA Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation from the U.S. FDA for RA101495 for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

* RA Pharmaceuticals - ‍encouraged by initial phase 2 data in PNH patients, which showed near-complete inhibition of hemolysis, favorable safety profile​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: