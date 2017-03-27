UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
March 28 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - files for offering of up to 4.35 million ordinary shares by the selling shareholder - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nFQkOQ) Further company coverage:
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million