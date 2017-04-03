April 3 Radiant Logistics Inc:

* Radiant Logistics acquires Canada-Based Lomas Logistics

* Radiant logistics - on April 1, acquired Lomas Logistics, division of L.V. Lomas Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, wheels international

* Radiant Logistics Inc - Lomas Logistics will transition to operate as wheels international

* Radiant Logistics Inc - "expect integration to take place quickly over next couple of months"