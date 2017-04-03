Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Radiant Logistics Inc:
* Radiant Logistics acquires Canada-Based Lomas Logistics
* Radiant logistics - on April 1, acquired Lomas Logistics, division of L.V. Lomas Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, wheels international
* Radiant Logistics Inc - Lomas Logistics will transition to operate as wheels international
* Radiant Logistics Inc - "expect integration to take place quickly over next couple of months" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)