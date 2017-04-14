BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Radiation Technology Inc :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.3 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.5 for every one share
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: