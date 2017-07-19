FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Radient Technologies announces shares-for-debt transaction
July 19, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Radient Technologies announces shares-for-debt transaction

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Radient Technologies Inc

* Radient Technologies provides update on collaboration with aurora cannabis and announces shares-for-debt transaction

* Radient Technologies - announces proposed shares-for-debt transaction in which Radient would issue up to 9.4 million shares, at a price of $0.66/share

* Radient Technologies Inc - would issue up to 9.4 million common shares to creditor in connection with settlement an aggregate of $6.2 million of debt

* Radient Technologies Inc - settlement will result in termination of avac's entitlement to any future royalty payments by radient to avac

* Radient Technologies - Radient and Aurora are negotiating terms of definitive deal for exclusive use by Aurora of radient's proprietary map technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

