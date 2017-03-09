BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 8 (Reuters) -
* General Wireless Operations Inc files for voluntary bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware - court filing
* General Wireless Operations Inc lists assets in the range of $100 million-$500 million - court filing
* General Wireless Operations Inc lists liabilities in the range of $100 million-$500 million - court filing
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION