BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 15 Radius Health Inc
* Radius Health appoints pharmaceutical executive Jose Carmona as Chief Financial Officer
Prior to joining Radius, Carmona was chief financial officer of Innocoll Holdings Plc
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.