Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 RadNet Inc:
* RadNet Inc says has signed and begun operations of two imaging joint ventures with cedars-sinai
* Radnet -under terms of joint venture in San Fernando Valley, Cedars-Sinai has purchased an interest in four imaging centers previously owned by RadNet
* RadNet Inc says under terms of joint venture agreements, RadNet will continue to manage operations of imaging centers on a day-to-day basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)