BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Radware Ltd
* Radware announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $48.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $48 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Radware Ltd says board of directors has authorized a new one-year plan to repurchase up to $40 million of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.