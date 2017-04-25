April 25 Radware Ltd

* Radware announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $48.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $48 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radware Ltd says board of directors has authorized a new one-year plan to repurchase up to $40 million of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares